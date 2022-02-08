Worker set on fire in NJ hospital break room; manhunt on for suspect

HACKENSACK, NJ (WPIX) – An attacker burned a worker in the break room at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, then fled the hospital, officials said Monday.

The worker suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches. She was treated in the emergency room and then transferred to another hospital.

Police received a 911 call about the assault around 5:15 a.m. on Monday. Officials are looking for Nicholas Pagano, and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he assaulted the hospital employee with a wrench.

Authorities said members of the public should not approach Pagano. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Pagano is believed to be operating a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plate number S57 NJH.

Anyone with information concerning Pagano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hackensack Police Department at (201) 646-7777.