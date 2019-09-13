Woman says dad attacked by ants at VA before he died

ATLANTA (CNN/WSB) – The Department of Veterans Affairs in Atlanta is making changes after the daughter of a Georgia vet made a horrible discovery in his bedroom.She found her father, Joel Marrable in his VA nursing home bed covered with ant bites.

Laquna Ross says she was overwhelmed after she found her dad with swollen, red, bumps all over his body, and his hands swollen when she visited him last week at the Eagles Nest Community Living Center.

“Worried and confused, because it wasn’t how he looked when I saw him the last time,” says Ross.

Marrable served in the air force during the Vietnam war.

Ross says her dad was already in poor health. He had terminal cancer.

Ross says when she confronted staff they told her that they thought Marrable was dead because ants were all over his body.

“His room had ants, the ceiling the walls, the beds, they were everywhere,” says Ross.

Ross says center workers bathed marrable and cleaned his room, but the next day they had an issue with the ants again. Marrable got moved to a new room where ross says, he later died.

“If it didn’t promote his body to die quicker, what is the protocol within the VA just to manage when something like this happens?” asked Ross, “He served his country in the Air Force, and I think that he deserved better.”

The VA said in a statement in part:

“The Atlanta VA Health Care System leadership team has been notified that ants were found in our community living center and impacting patients. CLC staff immediately cared for the veterans and took action to ensure no other CLC residents were impacted. we would like to express our heartfelt remorse and apology to the veterans families and have reached out to them to offer appropriate assistance. Atlanta V-a Health Care System always strives to provide veterans with the very best health care available. When we don’t meet that standard, we hold ourselves accountable.”

