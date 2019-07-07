Woman rescued from house fire in Wayne County

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Madray Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department says an early morning fire severely damaged a home on Wesleyan Church Road.

Chief Ashley Dent says crews responded to the fire at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the home engulfed in flames.

Dent says Madray Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue is still investigating the cause.

Crews prevented flames from spreading to two bedrooms, but say the home may be a total loss.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the home by pulling her from her bedroom window.

Authorities have not identified the woman. She was taken to the hospital with cuts and issues relating to smoke inhalation. Her current condition is unknown.

Dent says they cannot yet release how many people were displaced.

Firefighters and units from six departments — including Jesup, Gardi and Odum Long State — extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.