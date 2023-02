LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 56-year-old woman was rescued from a boat that became beached near St. Catherine’s Island on Saturday.

USCG Southeast shared a video of the rescue on Twitter:

#USCG Air Station #Savannah rescued a 56 year-old woman from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island, Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nkCpZnBuX1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2023

So far, no other details regarding the rescue have been released.

