SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17.

SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and began administering CPR.

The 44-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries— possibly smoke inhalation, Savannah Fire says.

This is the first fire-related death in the City of Savannah in three years.