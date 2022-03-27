BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash in Bulloch County left one woman dead on Saturday.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening on the eastbound side of Interstate 16 near Ash Branch Church road.

Deana Morgan, 51, was stopped in the emergency lane in a Volkswagen Beetle and attempted to re-enter the right lane when a Chevy Silverado, also in the right lane, hit Morgan’s car. Both vehicles collided into the barrier.

Morgan died from injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the Silverado received minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.