Woman accused of running local puppy mill makes second appearance in Candler Co. Court

METTER, Ga. (WSAV)- It’s a case that seemingly has no end, at least that’s the way it feels to animal rights activists. Angela Powell is accused of running puppy mills in both Candler and Montgomery counties. News 3 was the first to break the story back in 2018.

Powell appeared before a Candler County judge for the second time since she was charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty.

Although Powell did show up, her attorney did not citing a scheduled leave of absence.

“We are here, we thought something was going to happen today and her lawyer’s not even here so now its wait until Wednesday,” said Donna Hensley.

Hensley lived near Powell’s property in Candler County before her dogs were seized.

She said the dogs were transported there from nearby Montgomery county after the district attorney there ordered Powell to downsize her breeding business.

“I mean I heard the dogs every day, every day, every night and this has just taken a lot out of my life, a lot of time,” said Hensley.

Back in October, Powell’s attorney was granted a continuance allowing more time to sift through the evidence, but the delays are frustrating to some.



“The urgency is waning because it’s been drawn out so long,” said Hensley. “That’s what a continuance is, the purpose of the continuance is so people do lose interest.”

Hensley refuses to give up, she said people close to Powell are still breeding german shepherds

She showed News 3 text conversations between Atlanta based rescue group Coco’s Cupboard and Powell’s daughter.

In a post by Animal Advocate, K9 Kait, the purchase is further illuminated.

“It did a lot to our little small community, that people don’t understand,” said Hensley.

Powell remains free on bond. Her trial is set for February 3rd, but that could change if her attorney asks for another delay.