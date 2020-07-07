Witnesses in Statesboro shooting case unable to take stand, judge issues gag order

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- The man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Statesboro was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Marcus Wilson, 21 is accused of fatally shooting Haley Hutcheson, 17, on June 14 in Statesboro. His attorneys planned to present evidence they say would show the 21-year-old was acting in self defense.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did however get in the way of this hearing. Wilson’s legal team intended to put two witnesses on the stand that ultimately couldn’t show because they were either showing symptoms of the virus or had potential exposure.

They say these individuals are key in proving Wilson and his girlfriend were attacked and nearly run off the road the night of the shooting. His attorneys are pushing for the stand your ground defense.

Judge Michael Muldrew did issue a continuance in the case and a gag order on witnesses, family and legal council. He says all the media attention could influence potential jurors.

“I will not hesitate to hold any party in contempt that tries to influence any potential jurors in press conferences or release any information,” said Muldrew.

WSAV will still be able to follow this case, but going forward witnesses, detectives, and family members cannot speak publicly on any court proceedings