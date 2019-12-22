Winter storm impacting travel plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police said accidents are delaying travel plans due to a winter storm moving through the Eastern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through tomorrow. One of the busiest travel and shopping weekends of the year became complicated with heavy rainfall and slick roads.

Raphael Buhay, an employee and the Crew Lead at Vineyard Vines in Savannah said the last minute shoppers are mainly focused on their packages arriving on time.

“Most of the concerns regarding traffic and the roads are mostly for whether their packages are going to come in on time, you know. So they are really thinking more about the UPS drivers the mailmen, the things that they order. Less about what and when they are driving and where,” Buhay said.

Owen Carter, a traveler visiting from Alabama said the rain put a damper on his family’s travel plans.

“It’s been on the roads. The waters are pretty high,” Carter said.

The Alabama native said avoiding the roads is not always an option when you have to travel to see family.

“We’re driving. We’re going to my grandma’s house,” Carter said.

WSAV’s Storm Three said they are tracking the storm and expecting the heavy rain to get worse. The Savannah Police Department cautioned drivers to watch out for standing water, utilize their turn signals, and slow down on the on-ramps.