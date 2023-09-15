SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Reserve Officers Training Corps, known as ROTC, is a program offered at colleges and universities across the country. It prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. military.

In exchange for a paid college education and a guaranteed career, ROTC and Civil Air Patrol cadets commit to serve time in the military.

The path to success begins in high school. Students who work hard at getting good grades are great candidates. Students who may not be as disciplined can be guided through the military readiness program.

Cadets receive guidance in decision-making and discerning right from wrong. They don’t go through basic training but get trained on the basics like marching and military history. They also learn ring structures and how to work within a hierarchy of a military-type environment.

This week, local cadets enrolled in ROTC and Civil Air Patrol attended a recruitment event at the Air Dominance Center. They were able to hear from military leaders, get a close-up look at warplanes, and absorb the military environment.

Brigadier General Micah Fesler encourages students and young adults to consider a military career, “I will tell you that it has been the best part of my life. I’ve had nothing but amazing opportunities. My family has traveled around the world. We’ve seen things done and experienced things that most other people don’t get to do. And you also work with the most incredible for me for every single thing. I mean, it’s just fantastic.”

Parents and students can learn more about the ROTC or Civil Air Patrol programs at their local high school.

