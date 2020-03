SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Other cities and countries are cancelling St. Patrick’s Day festivities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. News 3 wanted to know how Savannah is going to make that decision.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson talked with WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger about the process by phone Monday at 7 p.m. from Washington, D.C., where he and city councilors are attending the National League of Cities Conference.