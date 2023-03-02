Botanical sexism.

Ever heard of it?

No?

Me either.

Lately, we have been covered in pollen. Everything is green. In my 15 years in Savannah, I don’t remember a time that it’s ever been this bad.

So I started to research why. And what I found was so interesting!

First, experts agree that climate change it to blame. Because of climate change, there are more intense releases of pollen and a longer growing season.

According to Kenneth Mendez, the president and CEO of the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), carbon dioxide with plants acts like a hormone almost. We have more carbon dioxide in our air now than we ever had before in history. So with all this carbon dioxide going on, the male trees are now producing more pollen than they ever did in history.

Yes… male trees.

Which leads to the issue of botanical sexism.

Botanical sexism refers to cities preferences for male trees over female trees because the males produce pollen instead of ‘tree litter’ like fruits or seeds. (www.verifythis.com)

Experts say male trees have been long favored over female trees in American cities because males don’t have seeds or fruits that create a mess or look less aesthetically pleasing.

Many American cities are now left with almost exclusively male trees, and these are the trees that produce pollen.

This didn’t just happen either.

In the early 20th century, American elm trees dominated urban forests, according to Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. But the 1930s introduction of a disease called “Dutch Elm Disease” began a decades-long process of wiping out almost every urban elm tree in the United States.

Those elm trees were “monoecious” trees, meaning they have both female flowers and male flowers. A University of Georgia article explains that trees can also be “dioecious,” meaning an individual tree will be fully male or fully female. Female flowers produce fruit and seeds, and male flowers produce pollen.

In 1949, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) produced a yearbook with guidelines on urban tree planting. The overwhelming majority of the trees recommended in that yearbook were exclusively male, favored primarily for aesthetic purposes.

A May 2021 study on urban tree pollen conducted by Canadian health and forestry researchers said this had the effect of “drastically increasing the presence of pollen in cities.”

Also in recent decades, cities have chosen to promote the masculinization of the urban forest, planting male trees over female trees for their “litter-free” characteristics.

So now… we are feeling it physically.

And experts say urban planners need to plant female trees. We need a greater diversity of plants.

(sources: VerifyThis, NPR, USDA, Ohio State, University of Georgia, National Geographic, Getty Images)