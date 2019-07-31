Why did SCCPSS increase meal prices?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The countdown is on until the first day of school for kids in Savannah and its surrounding areas.

This year, the district increased the price of meals. Officials say lunch costs $3 in elementary and high schools.

Last year, lunch cost $2.25 in elementary schools and $2.50 in high schools.

Kids who qualify this year for reduced-price lunches pay the same amount: $.40.

“Food costs have gone up,” explains Onetha Bonepart, the director of school nutrition. “It’s based on the weather. It’s supply and demand.”

Savannah-Chatham Public Schools do not have a charge policy, so kids who cannot buy a meal will never go hungry.

“We try and supply them with a meal that is very similar to what they get already,” said Bonepart.

The director says she wants kids to ditch the usual apples and PB&J and try new foods.

“We want to introduce them to grapes, kiwi, dragonfruit. We want to make sure they try the types of things they can put on their resumes,” said Bonepart.

Applications are still open for free and reduced-price meals.

To apply, pick up an application at the Central Office on Bull Street or the Application Center on Hopkins Street.

Cafeteria managers will also take applications at the schools.