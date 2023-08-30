SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Despite Idalia coming and going, some residents are still complaining of power outages after the storm.

Luckily, calculating the estimated time for your power to return is as easy as checking your phone.

Georgia Power also has a section on its website where you can report an outage — Sometimes, power companies are unable to detect an outage so reporting it can help save you some extra time in the dark.

In Chatham County, 30,553 customers are being affected by power outages, in Glynn County, although lower than Chatham, almost half of its residents are being affected by power outages in the area around 19,028 customers are affected.

Georgia Power released a statement on X (Twitter) just before 7:00 p.m. telling customers:

“The severe weather of #HurricaneIdalia resulted in downed tress [sic], damaged power lines and loss of power for some customers across the state. We are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power. We’re here with you and will be until everyone who can receive power is back on.”

In addition, for Georgians who use Coastal Electric Cooperative, the outage map is also accessible online.

For South Carolinians, Palmetto Electric also has an outage map that shows the number of outages logged in its system. You can report a power outage in the Palmetto State by clicking or tapping here.

The company posted a statement Wednesday afternoon saying:

“Crews are continuing to work the remaining outages impacting approximately 750 members, primarily in Hampton and Jasper counties.”