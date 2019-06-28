White supremacist sentenced to life in prison for deadly Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.

Fields apologized before the judge handed down his sentence.

The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A man convicted in the deadly car attack on a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is expected to change his plea to federal hate crime charges. An online court docket updated late Tuesday, March 26, 2019, says James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for a change-of-plea hearing. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

