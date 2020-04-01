White House warning: 240,000 coronavirus deaths possible

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The White House is now predicting 240,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus.

“It’s going to be a tough couple of weeks coming up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday.

Still, health experts believe the death rate could be cut in half, or less, if Americans stop crowding beaches and bars.

“Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you’re putting society in danger, because you may be innocently infecting others, particularly those who are vulnerable,” Dr. Fauci explained.

The federal government is leaving stay-home orders up to each state. So far 32 states have them, covering three out of four Americans.

