SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mothers struggling to pay for childcare could be seeing some relief soon since the Biden administration proposed a new rule that would reduce the cost for 80,000 people.

This new rule changes the White House’s childcare program which already supports 1.5 million children nationwide.

“Even if a mother is making $15 an hour, childcare can cost up to $200+ a week,” said Gena Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar Childcare Center. “It is extremely expensive and more expensive for the younger children, infants. “

The White House’s proposed rule would limit families’ copay under the Childcare and Development Block Grant so that they don’t have to pay over 7% of their income for childcare.

Families in Georgia making less than $55,000 annually already qualify for the grant.

“It’s so, so important because as it states approximately 80,000 families will benefit from this,” said Taylor. “Probably 80,000 more will need it.”

Taylor said their enrollment fees pay for curriculum, food, and operational costs.

“Childcare is no longer a babysitting service,” said Taylor. “This is really care and education. “

She emphasized the impact their care has on children, saying quality learning and development can set them up for a life of success.

“This is the very first area of care and education for our children, so it’s critical that we support more funding for early childhood education and care.”

Most families already pay a copay for care. The White House’s rule would completely relieve families who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

The final rule will be published in the spring of 2024.