SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The White House is opening its doors to emerging leaders who are interested in gaining skills while supporting the work of the American Presidential Palace and furthering the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration through the White House Internship Program.

The application period for the spring session of the program started today and those interested will have until Friday, September 23rd to apply.

The White House Internship Program is a paid, public service leadership and development program that provides emerging leaders with an opportunity to gain skills while supporting the work of the White House and furthering the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Each year, people around the country participate in the program to dedicate their time, energy and experience to serve the country through public service.

Participants in the program must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years or older before the first day of the program and meet at least one of the three following criteria:

-Currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution)

-Graduated from an accredited undergraduate or graduate program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution) no more than two years prior to the first day of the Program

-A veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty, for any length of time, no more than two years prior to the first day of the Program

The spring session will begin in January 2023. Those with questions about the program can reach out to the White House Internship Program team at internship@who.eop.gov.

In June, President Biden and Vice President Harris announced the launch of the White House Internship Program and that, for the first time in recent history, White House interns will be paid.

A White House Press release dated June 2, 2022, stated, “This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House—and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government—reflect the diversity of America.”