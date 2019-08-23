White cane training area needed in Savannah

Savannah, Ga. – (WSAV) One of the skills vital to the people learning to live with vision loss is the proper techniques to use a white cane and Savannah’s Center for the Blind and Low Vision(SCBLV) hopes to build a proper training area before moving student out into the community to learn navigation by a cane. Executive Director Lois Modell says the center’s move from downtown to the southside gave them more room to grow, but the new address removed an important training area, “There are no sidewalks out here on Cornell Avenue. What we have to do is transport them to a place with a sidewalk so they can learn that initial cane travel,” said Modell.

86 year old Dot McKay lost her vision to a health condition, initially resolving herself to a life without mobility in her community in Gordonston. She says when she reached out to the center for help, including white cane training, developing skills outside a controlled environment was frightening. McKay says a practice area on-campus at the center would remove a major stressor, “Back there(behind the center) you wouldn’t have the traffic everywhere…had I not had a professional with me I couldn’t have done it because there were times that I had to step off the sidewalk and step down and walk on the street. That was scary,” McKay said.

One of the center’s orientation and mobility specialists, the person teaching people independent mobility after vision loss says the goal is not to build a pristine training area. Dean Stonecipher says obstacles found in the real world will be part of the course, “It would be a blessing to have areas where we had curb cuts with signs and we had curbs without a curb cut ’cause that still exists in Savannah. Areas that have uneven pavements. areas that have brick, all these different textures and environmental changes that you have to go all over the city to find sometimes,” Stonecipher said.

There is very little wiggle-room in the SCBLV budget and Modell says it’s been difficult to set aside the money needed to dd the white cane training area. bids on the project range from $25,000 to $45,000 dollars, “We have a budget and we have to stay within it. So something like the orientation sidewalk is over and above our daily operating costs,” said Modell, who is holding out hope to get the project off the ground in the near future. McKay says learning to get around with her cane saved her from the isolation she faced when she lost her sight five years ago, “I told myself, well I’m old and I’m blind. I guess I’ll spend the rest of my days in this house,” said McKay, but gleefully added that learning how to properly use her white cane has improved the quality of life that lies ahead of her, “I found out that I can take my cane and put it down and pretty much measure, how deep the distance is on anything. It helps me.” McKay said, adding she regularly goes out on her own to walk in her neighborhood. SCBLV helped more than 400 people in 2018, serving 29 counties in southeast Georgia. Modell says no one is turned away due to an inability to pay for their services

Look here if you’d like to help.