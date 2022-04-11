SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you visiting the island soon and wondering where you should go for some seafood? Have no fear, Tybee has plenty to choose from when it comes to sea fare.

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp

Don’t want to decide between seafood and barbecue? Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp has you covered. You can get both, or neither, here at this restaurant. What started out as a simple food truck quickly turned into a hit that became a restaurant in 2019.

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp is open Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are located on US-80 E right by McKenzie Avenue. Their menu can be found through the link here.

Bernie’s Oyster House

If you want to eat somewhere by the pier, you’ll love Bernie’s Oyster House. Apart from oysters they also serve shrimp, crab legs and even fish tacos. You can grab some seafood and something to drink at this restaurant and bar.

There are two locations for Bernie’s Oyster House with one on Tybee and one in Savannah. The location on Tybee is on Tybrisa Street. They are open every day of the week from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Salt Island Fish and Beer

Salt Island Fish and Beer has lots of options for seafood. Fried shrimp, fish and grits and oyster po’ boys are just the beginning. They also serve fish tacos, mahi mahi and more. Whether you’re looking for blue crab poutine or oysters and pickles, you’ll find what you crave at Salt Island Fish and Beer.

This restaurant is open until 9 p.m. every day of the week except for Tuesdays. Their opening hours do vary depending on the day. For Saturday and Sunday the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and for all other days the opening time is noon. You can find more information about them by visiting the link to their website here.

A-J’s Dockside

If you’re craving flounder, scallops, oysters or shrimp, you should head on over to A-J’s. In addition to the food, A-J’s offers 46 bottled beers to choose from if you’re interested in grabbing a drink. They have dockside seating as well as indoor seating available.

According to Google, the restaurant is open until 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They are located on Chatham Avenue. To check out their website you can click the link here.

Sting Ray’s Seafood

Sting Ray’s Seafood has the most diverse range of seafood options on this list. They have conch fritters and calamari, crawfish and snow crab. Though the other places on this list are great, if you’re looking for options, you’ll find them at Sting Ray’s.

This restaurant is located on Butler Avenue by 14th Street. They open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and close at 10 p.m. If you would like to view their menu, you can check out their website through the link here.