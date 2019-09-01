Where to get sandbags ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, locations are being set up to distribute sandbags to area residents.

Tybee Island has made sandbags available residents over the past couple of days. Those still in need can head to Memorial Park for distribution.

Two sandbag locations will be available in Port Wentworth starting Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. According to the city, identification of residency must be provided.

Festival grounds (Cantyre Street and Barnsley Road)

Fire Station 2 (Highway and International Trade Parkway)

News 3 will continue to update this list with locations. Have info to add? Email us here.