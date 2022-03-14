SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s March 14 which makes it Pi Day once again. So, where can you get a slice of something sweet (or savory) on this mathematical holiday in Savannah? Here’s four places to get you on track for a delicious night out.

The Little Crown by Pie Society

Looking for dessert pie? Why not try out Pie Society’s “The Little Crown” located on Jefferson Street. This pub serves meat pies as well as dessert pies. They are open today until 11 p.m. so there’s plenty of time for you to get your slice.

You can check out their Facebook page by clicking here or their website by clicking here.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar

Another place to go to if you’re interested in drinks and desserts is Lulu’s Chocolate Bar. Located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, this bar is open until 11 p.m. tonight. They’re a great option if you’re looking for a more adult environment to celebrate Pi Day.

You can check out their website by clicking the link here.

Six Pence pub

Want some Shephard’s Pie to celebrate the day? You’re in luck. The reviews for Six Pence Pub point to them being one of the best places in Savannah to go to if you’re craving this classic dish. They are open until 11 p.m. tonight so there’s plenty of time for you to cement your Pi Day plans with them.

They are located on Bull Street and you can view their website as well as their menu by clicking the link here.

Vinnie Van GoGo’s

If you’re more interested in the classic pizza pie, then Vinnie Van GoGo’s is the place to go. They are located on West Bryan Street and you can get all sorts of pizzas either as the whole pie of just the slice. If you’re interested in going, just know they close a little bit earlier than the rest of the places on this list at 10 p.m. on Mondays

You can check out their website by clicking the link here.

Looking to make pie at home? You can click the link here to see a list of five recipes to try out for the holiday.