Where can you board your dog in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vacation season is only a handful of months away. Have you prepared for where your pets will stay while you’re out of town? Here are five pet boarding places here in Savannah that may suit your needs.

Club Fido and Friends

Located at 107 Horizon Park, this day care and boarding place will provide your pet with everything it needs to thrive. They offer 24-hour staffing, basic grooming and a doggie day care for those that don’t want to be away from their pets for a full night.

Rates start at $40 for a single-night stay with each additional dog costing $35. There are deals available for longer stays and for additional dogs.

You can find more information about boarding and care at Club Fido by clicking the link here.

Savannah’s Fur Seasons Pet Resort

Savannah’s Fur Seasons Pet Resorts offers a cage-free option for those looking for a more upscale experience for their dogs. Located on Highlands Boulevard, this pet resort has an indoor and outdoor play area. They also offer to send photos of your pets and videos while you’re away.

Their daily rates are $40 for one dog and $38 per additional dog. You can find more information by visiting their website here.

The Hipster Hound

Located at 115 Echols Avenue, The Hipster Hound has private play yards available for the nervous dogs in your life for only a $10 upcharge. You can also schedule a simple grooming appointment before you pick up your pet so that it is clean when it’s time to go home.

Their daily rates are $45 per night with the rates lowering the longer your pet is boarding and if you are adding additional dogs. For more information, you can visit their website here.

Von Trapp Animal Lodge

Von Trapp Animal Lodge boards dogs as well as cats. Located at 6500 Waters Avenue, this animal lodge offers pool access, private yards and the opportunity for your dogs to board together. They also offer webcams so that you can watch your pet from anywhere.

Rates start at $55 per dog per day which includes a full day of day care and access to a pool. For extended stays, there is a 10% discount. For more information, you can visit their website here.

Animal Resort and Spa

This animal resort and spa not only takes care of your dogs but also cats and small animals that you may have. Located at 2357 Ogeechee Road, this animal resort will provide your dogs with six daily walks and playtimes.

Rates start at $25 per night per dog, with the rate dropping to $20 per night for additional dogs. For more information, you can check out their website here.