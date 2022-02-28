SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This February in Savannah has been plenty warm with many days hot enough to comfortably hit the beach. Savannah is a pretty warm place, but what was the warmest February in recent history?

Taking a step into the past, here is the hottest February Savannah has seen in the past 50 years. Hint: it’s more recent than you might think.

It was 2018 and the Winter Olympics were in full swing. Just days before, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall had become the first Americans to win a cross country gold medal. The US women’s hockey team had also just won their first gold medal in two decades.

As the Olympics drew to a close, the people of Savannah were not experiencing the winter weather that much of the rest of the world was. Instead, they were seeing the hottest February day in decades.

On Feb. 19, the temperature climbed up to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, it went up to 83, then 84. By Feb. 25 it was 87 degrees during a winter that, just a month before, had brought snow to the area.

It had not gotten this hot in decades, if ever during a Savannah February. The closest the temperature came to was in 2012 and 1989 when it reached 86 degrees during the month.

But what about 2022? When was the hottest day in February of this year?

That question has an easy answer: it was a tie between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. Both days saw the temperature reach 85 degrees, though Feb. 24 was a bit cooler with the low being 58 degrees compared to 62 on Feb. 25.

If you’d like to check out more previous weather, you can dig through the NOAA database for Savannah’s past weather by clicking here.