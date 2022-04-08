SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to figure out what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of things you can do in Savannah this weekend.
Savannah Music Festival
When: Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9
Where: Multiple Locations
Price: Varies per show between $27 and $57 per ticket
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
New Edition: The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
When: Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $183.50 per ticket
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
When: April 8 through 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Theater
Price: $16 to $20
A link to a page with event information can be found here.
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Free Petting Zoo & Yard Sale
When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: 2031 Grove Point Rd
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Egg Hunt!
When: Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m.
Where: The Church at Godley Station
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Junior League of Savannah Duck Pluck
When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Oglethorpe Mall
Price: Free to attend but duck packages range from $5 to $100
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Ironmen Craft & Market Fair
When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: 8912 Whitfield Ave
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Spring Bike Sale
When: Sunday, April 10 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Bike Walk Savannah
Price: Per Bike
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Family Fest
When: Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m.
Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Price: $25 per carload, maximum of seven people per carload and pre-registration is required.
A link to a page with more information can be found here.