SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to figure out what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of things you can do in Savannah this weekend.

Savannah Music Festival

When: Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9

Where: Multiple Locations

Price: Varies per show between $27 and $57 per ticket

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

New Edition: The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

When: Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $183.50 per ticket

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

When: April 8 through 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Theater

Price: $16 to $20

A link to a page with event information can be found here.

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Free Petting Zoo & Yard Sale

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Where: 2031 Grove Point Rd

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Egg Hunt!

When: Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Church at Godley Station

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Junior League of Savannah Duck Pluck

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Where: Oglethorpe Mall

Price: Free to attend but duck packages range from $5 to $100

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Ironmen Craft & Market Fair

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Where: 8912 Whitfield Ave

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Spring Bike Sale

When: Sunday, April 10 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bike Walk Savannah

Price: Per Bike

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Family Fest

When: Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Price: $25 per carload, maximum of seven people per carload and pre-registration is required.

A link to a page with more information can be found here.