What’s next in impeachment?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With an announcement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning that lawmakers are moving forward with articles of impeachment.

Pelosi said Thursday that “the President abused his power for his own personal political benefit.”

We asked Political Science Professor Bruce Mallard about the next steps.

“There will basically an ‘indictment’ in criminal charges language handed down and that means (the House) feels there’s reason to have a trial, not necessarily saying he’s guilty of these things but there is a reason to have a trial,” said Mallard.

He told us the next steps are for the House Judiciary Committee to consider and vote on articles of impeachment. After that there would be a trial in the Senate.

“There’s been some word that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like to avoid a trial but I absolutely don’t see how that’s possible given the fact that the Constitution says you have to have a trial,” Mallard told us.

Mallard says the articles of impeachment are the “charges the Senate will consider.” “

The last time there was such a trial in the Senate was in 1998 with Bill Clinton. it almost happened in 1973 with Richard Nixon but he resigned before a trial could take place.

Mallard told us he looked up the votes and found that it was “more evenly divided between democrats and republicans and not just along party lines for Clinton and Nixon.”

But now he says with a deep partisan divide in Washington, it’s unlikely that many, if any republicans in the House will vote for the articles of impeachment and that Senate republicans are already saying they won’t vote to remove Trump from office

In terms of a republican comment, 1st district Congressman Buddy Carter sent a statement:

Since day one, Democrats have refused to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is President of the United States. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have launched attack after attack on the president for years, and they still have nothing.

Now, after an extremely rushed and politically motivated process, Speaker Pelosi has announced they are moving forward with articles of impeachment even though they have no case and no substantial facts to move forward with this charge. As the public has seen, their star witnesses have simply provided hearsay or their own personal opinions of the situation. Opinions don’t constitute grounds for impeachment. This is a tragedy for our nation and it will be a stain on our history.”