SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Music and art fills this weekend with endless opportunities for fun.
SOUTH GEORGIA STATE FAIR
Do not miss out on the state fair before it ends on Sunday, there will be dinosaurs, acrobatics, chainsaw art, exotic animals and more!
When: All week, from 5 pm on the weekdays and 1 p.m. on the weekends
Where: South Georgia State Fairgrounds, 105 Fort Argyle Rd. Savannah Ga
Price: Ride tickets may vary
JEKYLL ISLAND SHRIMP & GRITS FESTIVAL
Chaw down on classic southern dishes with family-friendly with entertainment, an artist’s market, live music, food, and more!
When: Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Jekyll Island
Price: Free
Art on Bull
Food! Dancing! Block party! Drinks! Art happenings! “Look!” an annual exhibition featuring some of Savannah’s most exciting artists opening in our Main Gallery.
When: Friday at 5 pm
Where: Sulsuf Studios, 2301 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
The Hobbit at the Savannah Children’s Theatre
Journey there & back again with Bilbo Baggins in this live theatre adventure. Best enjoyed by ages 10+
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 pm
Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 EAST VICTORY DRIVE SAVANNAH, GA
Price: $16 – $20
5K Color Run
set up along a 5K route where participants will have color powder (100% non-toxic and biodegradable Cornstarch) tossed on them as they pass through. Color packet and T-shirt included.
When: Saturday from 9 am to noon
Where: Lake Mayer Park, 1850 E. Montgomery Crossroads Savannah
Price: N/A
75TH AND FINAL THRIFT SALE
Shop the best deals on new and gently used children’s clothing, toys, furniture, housewares, boutique items, holiday decor and so much more!
When: Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5
Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd
Price: Free
BANK OF AMERICA MUSEUM ON US
The Bank of America Museums on Us program offers FREE weekend general admission to Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders
When: Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5
Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd
Price: Free
TYBEE POST MUSIC FESTIVAL
Join us for the 2nd annual Tybee Post Music Fest, featuring 10 bands that span multiple genres of music.
When: Saturday at 11 am
Where: Hotel Tybee, 1401 Strand Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia, 31328
Price: $155
Big Bite Savannah
Do you think you can eat circles around any other competitor? First place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card as well as free admission to any other event held by Big Bite Savannah.
SAVANNAH WIND SYMPHONY CONCERT
The first concert of the 2023-24 season of the Savannah Wind Symphony will be an exciting event featuring a variety of music.
When: Sunday from 3 pm to 4:45 pm
Where: Armstrong Campus, Georgia Southern University, 11935 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31419
Price: $10 or $20