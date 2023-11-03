SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Music and art fills this weekend with endless opportunities for fun.

Do not miss out on the state fair before it ends on Sunday, there will be dinosaurs, acrobatics, chainsaw art, exotic animals and more!

When: All week, from 5 pm on the weekdays and 1 p.m. on the weekends

Where: South Georgia State Fairgrounds, 105 Fort Argyle Rd. Savannah Ga

Price: Ride tickets may vary

Chaw down on classic southern dishes with family-friendly with entertainment, an artist’s market, live music, food, and more!

When: Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Jekyll Island

Price: Free

Art on Bull

Food! Dancing! Block party! Drinks! Art happenings! “Look!” an annual exhibition featuring some of Savannah’s most exciting artists opening in our Main Gallery.

When: Friday at 5 pm

Where: Sulsuf Studios, 2301 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Journey there & back again with Bilbo Baggins in this live theatre adventure. Best enjoyed by ages 10+

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 pm

Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 EAST VICTORY DRIVE SAVANNAH, GA

Price: $16 – $20

set up along a 5K route where participants will have color powder (100% non-toxic and biodegradable Cornstarch) tossed on them as they pass through. Color packet and T-shirt included.

When: Saturday from 9 am to noon

Where: Lake Mayer Park, 1850 E. Montgomery Crossroads Savannah

Price: N/A

Shop the best deals on new and gently used children’s clothing, toys, furniture, housewares, boutique items, holiday decor and so much more! When: Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5 Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd Price: Free

The Bank of America Museums on Us program offers FREE weekend general admission to Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders When: Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5 Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd Price: Free

TYBEE POST MUSIC FESTIVAL Join us for the 2nd annual Tybee Post Music Fest, featuring 10 bands that span multiple genres of music. When: Saturday at 11 am Where: Hotel Tybee, 1401 Strand Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia, 31328 Price: $155

Do you think you can eat circles around any other competitor? First place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card as well as free admission to any other event held by Big Bite Savannah. When: Saturday at 11 am Where: Hotel Tybee, 1401 Strand Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia, 31328 Price: $155

The first concert of the 2023-24 season of the Savannah Wind Symphony will be an exciting event featuring a variety of music.

When: Sunday from 3 pm to 4:45 pm

Where: Armstrong Campus, Georgia Southern University, 11935 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31419

Price: $10 or $20