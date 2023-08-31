SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Labor Day weekend will be full of sun and things to do after this rainy week, here are a few exciting events for everybody.
FAREWELL TO SUMMER LABOR DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION
Kicking off the weekend, the four-day event will feature live music, crafts for kids, a splash fountain along the river and dance parties with food and drinks.
When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street
Price: Free
September’s Totally Awsome First Friday Comedy
The first-of-the-month comedy show is returning with host Brendan Townend and Atlanta comedians Bob Place as the headliner, featuring Andrew George.
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Totally Awesome Bar, 107B Whitaker Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $5
MILITARY APPRECIATION GRILL & CHILL
If you are a veteran, active service member or know someone in the military, this Grill & Chill is the best place to celebrate soldiers and spread awareness of veteran suicide. Food will be provided by the Fight The War Within Foundation.
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Where: Savannah Harley Davidson, 1 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Price: Free
Dogs Days of Rock
This community concert featuring local bands like Lilakk, Missing Parts, XuluProphet and Green Room will be performing with the money from concert entry goes to Renegade Paws Rescue.
When: Saturday at 5 p.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company, 107 E Lathrop Ave, Savannah, GA 31415
Price: TBA
Blood Drive
Savannah Harley-Davidson will be teaming up with Blood Connection to host a blood drive where all donors will receive a $45 e-gift card. To make an appointment visit Donate.thebloodconnection.org.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Savannah Harley Davidson, 1 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Price: N/A
Crizzly at Elan Savannah
If you enjoy EDM and house music, enjoy the night with DJ Crizzly.
When: Saturday at 10 p.m.
Where: Elan Savannah, 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $20 – $30
Savannah Cultural Festival
Celebrate the many different flavors of Savannah with local vendors, a vibrant market place and food trucks as well as live performances.
When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden, 660 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free