What to know if a recession is looming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Word of stocks plummeting and more words tweets about tariffs and a trade war. It’s all making some people concerned about that “R” word, i.e. Recession.

“Especially in these two weeks the market is getting nervous as well as the investors getting nervous,” says Dr. Arav Quandrous, who is a professor of Economics and Finance at Savannah State University.

He says in order for a Recession to occur, the U-S must have negative growth for two consecutive quarters and that has not happened. Still, he says he volatility of the market and the chaos of the tariffs talks are not helping.

“So, investors as well as traders they want to see what is the policy whether there will be tariffs or no tariffs,” says Dr. Quandrous.

Across town, Michael Dayoub who is a financial planner says he’s hearing from a few nervous clients. “We do have some clients who are concerned,” said Dayoub.

He says more people especially those close to retirement age may be growing skittish about the stock market and it may be wise to at least consider putting more money into bonds. “So, when we’re managing

portfolios we’re thinking about when does the person actually need the money do they have enough to weather the next recession,” said Dayoub.

He does say in the last Recession, most who lost money recovered it in about four years and were able to grow their nest egg again. Dayoub says that’s because many stayed in the market. he doesn’t think it’s wise to get out of the market now because of fear.

“Some people get lucky and guess right but you have to get lucky twice you have to guess right on the way out and then you have to figure out how to get back in. You just need to understand how markets work and try to ignore the turbulence invest for the long term.”