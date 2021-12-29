What Savannah police say you need to know for New Year’s celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New Years celebrations across the country have scaled back or been canceled all together with COVID cases yet again on the rise. However, at the moment everything in Savannah is still a go.

“I know there have been other events around the country and world that have been canceled,” says Savannah PD’s Jason Pagliaro. “At this point events in Savannah are on. Nothing has been canceled that we know of.”

Police acknowledge that new years celebrations could result in a COVID super spreader and have to rely on residents to be responsible and social distance.

“Let’s not make this an event that winds up affecting you know future events because we all wind up with COVID,” says Jason Pagliaro.

Many officers will be on patrol downtown starting Friday evening into Saturday morning. River street will close at 8 PM to vehicle traffic. Police say that other streets around City Market may close depending on what officers see throughout the night.

Savannah’s shot spotter will also be running, which can differentiate between fireworks and gunshots going off.

Lastly, the cutoff for fireworks is 1 AM.