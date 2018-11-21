What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving? Here's a list

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: U.S. Air Force

Whether you’re working, you burn the turkey, or you just want to sit this year out, some restaurants will be open for your Thanksgiving meal.

Take a look at the list below.

Keep in mind, not every restaurant in a chain may have the same deals/hours. You can always check before you go.

Applebee's will have some locations serving special a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce. Whether you’re dining in or taking out, the chain will also offer its full menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings will have some locations open on Thanksgiving so you can get your chicken wing fix and, of course, watch some football.

Burger King will typically stay open during the holidays but may have limited hours.

Cracker Barrel will be open at regular hours. They are offering dine-in and takeaway Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, sweet potato casserole and a slice of pumpkin pie. To-go services are also available. crackerbarrel.com/order-online/

Denny's is expected to be open on Thanksgiving. Some locations will have a Thanksgiving dinner option available, but at some restaurants, you may have to pick it up. The meals serve 4-5 and cost $35.99.

Domino's Pizza will have some locations open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin Donuts will be open on Thanksgiving. Some locations may have reduced hours on the holiday.

Fannie's On The Beach will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for Thanksgiving Day Brunch. They are offering mimosas and a bloody mary bar.

Golden Corral will have a $17 dine-in Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, ribs, ham, cornbread stuffing, desserts and other choices. Kids meals are between $7 and $9, depending on the child's age.

Hooters will open up most locations on Thanksgiving.

IHOP will be open on Thursday in most locations, though hours may vary.

McDonald's locations will stay open on the holiday.

Papa John's Pizza will be open so you can order some pizza, breadsticks, and wings to watch football on Thanksgiving.

Pizza Hut will have most of their locations open but may have reduced hours.

R&D's Seafood Steaks and More will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The Sylvania location (1176 Burton's Ferry Rd) will have turkey, dressing, ham, fried chicken and more on their buffet.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open up select locations at noon. They are offering a 3-course Thanksgiving Day feast starting at $39.95. They’ll send you home with a little extra, too.

Sonic Drive-In will have most of their locations open on Thanksgiving.

Starbucks will have most of their locations open on Thanksgiving but may have reduced hours.

Waffle House will - as always - be open on Thanksgiving. Its regular menu will be available.