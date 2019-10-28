What might an Opportunity Zone mean for your community?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – They are called Opportunity Zones and the city of Savannah has already established three, one on the eastside, one on the westside and one on the southside.

Monday, Scott Turner, the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Project said it’s about lifting up communities.

“Opportunity Zones are those communities that have not received any kind of investment in decades be it quality housing, be it multi-family housing or be it new businesses,” he said.

Turner met with community leaders along with church and education officials as well as local bankers and some out of town investors.

He told us that “Opportunity Zone is not a program, it’s a mission.” Turner says it promises to be different than past revitalization programs because of the emphasis on helping cities get private investment monies. (Investors receive tax breaks as part of the program).

Savannah is working to sell what it terms assets that could attract investors to certain parts of the city. For example, on the westside, they hope the new arena project will attract new kinds of investment. And citywide, Mayor Eddie Deloach hopes it can translate into new projects but especially projects that provide affordable housing.

“I do know it’s an opportunity to get homes in our community and those places that have not had investment for years and you’ve seen them and I’ve seen them so there’s not a question of whether we need it the question is how do we get it and when do we get it and that’s what we’re about here today,” said Deloach.

The mayor said he would welcome investors from outside and Turner defended criticism leveled about the program in New York City where reportedly some investors are using loopholes to gain the tax credits but are not building luxury type developments.

“I see real-life opportunities and communities changing, it’s not an opportunity just for the rich,” said Turner.