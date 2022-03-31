SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, also referred to as TDOV. This is a day when people raise awareness about the issues that transgender people face and celebrate the transgender community as a whole.

Carla Faith Moore, a volunteer at First City Pride Center and a transgender woman herself, said that TDOV is a great day to get an important message out.

“We’re just people,” Moore explained. “We’re not any different than anybody else.”

Moore volunteers at First City Pride Center and runs the front desk. She helps connect people with resources they may need. These resources include mental or physical health needs and LGBTQ+ friendly job opportunities. She also helps out with anything construction related at the center because of her background in construction.

“I’m pretty much a live and let live person,” Moore said. “I recognize that a lot of people have never knowingly met a transgender person.”

An estimated 0.5% to 0.6% of people in America identify as transgender, but the exact number of transgender individuals in the United States is difficult to find. There’s many reasons for this, but one of them is that some transgender people do not choose to identify themselves as transgender in public spaces.

Many transgender people choose to live their lives as the gender they identify as and do so in a way that a stranger would not recognize them as transgender. This is why Moore says that many people may not have knowingly met a transgender person.

“They formed their views of what being transgender is based on what somebody else is telling them it is,” Moore said. “And oftentimes, those are very biased views.”

Moore explained that this is why Transgender Day of Visibility is so important.

“So I think it’s very important to be out there and be visible and if somebody is respectful and wants to talk to you about it, that’s okay,” She said.

Moore refers to herself as a “Jill-of-all-trades” and is happy to talk to cisgender people (or those who identify with their birth sex) about her experiences as a transgender woman. She hopes that by doing so she will be able to raise awareness about the transgender community and the issues that community faces.

Moore seeks to make allies out of those who previously did not know much about the community or understand what it means to be transgender.

“Without allies, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Moore said.

If you would like to learn more about how you can support the transgender community of Savannah, you can contact First City Pride Center through their website at the link here.