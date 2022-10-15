SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Global Cat Day is Sunday, October 16. WSAV Now’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Coryn Julien from Alley Cat Allies about the special day and what it means for the international cat advocacy organization.

“It’s a day of action for cats,” Julien said. “It’s a day when we call on people around the world to become cat advocates, to be the voice for cats because they can’t speak for themselves, to join our fight to end cruelty to cats worldwide.”

Julien also said that this was a time for people to educate themselves about cats. This includes learning about the dangers that cats face in day to day life.

She also said that this was a time to “grasp your power to confront those threats, to confront cruelty, and bring it to an end.”

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies has around 800,000 supporters from around the world as of 2022.

“We lead a global movement to protect and improve cat’s lives,” Julien said.

This movement includes advocacy and education.

“At our core, we believe that every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.” she explained. “We ensure that can happen by working with advocates, local governments, lawmakers, municipal leaders—whoever we need to around the world to create laws and policies that defend cats.”

“Cruelty to cats and all animal cruelty remains a very serious and global issue,” she said. According to Julien, this cruelty impacts not only cats but the rest of society.

“It’s a major public health threat. It’s a risk to all of our health and safety,” she said.

It’s true that, like Julien pointed out, the link between animal cruelty and cruelty to humans is well documented. One solution to this that Julien and Alley Cat Allies are pushing for is policies that will punish those who commit acts of animal cruelty.

Julien concluded the interview with this statement:

“Cats’ lives are important. Cats’ lives have inherent value. They deserve to be protected. They deserve justice if they’re harmed. And, to achieve protection for cats is to help protect all of us in our society.”

You can learn more about Global Cat Day and Alley Cat Allies by clicking or tapping on the link here.