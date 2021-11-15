What $1.2T bipartisan bill means for Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock describes the signing of Monday’s multi-billion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill as a huge step in the right direction. Not just for coastal Georgia, but the state as a whole.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill is going to make once in a generation investments that will strengthen our economy, help working families and and push us in the direction of creating a green energy future that’s worth of all of our children,” said Sen. Warnock.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes upgrades to roadways and bridges, improving Georgia’s ports to help current supply chain delays, upgrades to flood mitigation efforts and expansions to rural broadband access across the state.

“I’m grateful for this once in a century investment in the future of broadband, in public transportation. We’ve got some $1.4 Billion for public transportation in Georgia in this bill, $30 million just for Savannah alone,” said Sen. Warnock.

Senator Warnock says some of these advancements can’t come soon enough, especially expansions to broadband internet. Currently, 10% of Georgians don’t have access to internet service while roughly 40% of the state only has access to one provider.

“Broadband is now to the 21st century what electricity and electric lights were to the 20th century. You can’t even farm without broadband. When you’re talking about tele-health, when you’re talking about the digital divide that separate poor children from children with some means,” Warnock said.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill also includes an amendment that moves Georgia closer to expanding interstate i-14 from Texas through Augusta, further helping connect schools and hospitals to more rural Georgian communities.

Georgians can expect to start noticing some of these improvements in early 2022.