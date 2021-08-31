‘We’ve lost staff members’ – Bulloch County staff and parents are frustrated with the districts COVID-19 policies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools is receiving backlash for its response to COVID-19 and the toll it’s having on educators, offering teachers a month to wear blue jeans as cases increase.

In the first four weeks of school, Bulloch County has surpassed 1,100 positive cases throughout the district.

Recently, as a sign of good faith, the superintendent wanted to do something positive for his staff by letting them wear blue jeans for a month. However, some parents and staff feel that gesture misses the mark.

One county employee reached out to WSAV News 3 saying: “We’ve lost staff members now and throughout this process it is something the school district is not taking seriously.”

WSAV reached out to the school district for a comment who said, “the board has heard feedback from both sides. At this time they must make decisions that they believe are in the best interest of the school system as a whole.”

This Friday, Bulloch County schools will close to allow students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination.