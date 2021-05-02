West Savannah community voices disapproval of potential building on historic Weeping Time site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the West Savannah community gathered at Solomon Temple Church of God in Christ to condemn the potential building on The Weeping Time historical site.

Taking place in 1859, The Weeping Time is home to the largest sale of human beings in United States history. 436 men, women and children were auctioned off in a two day span.

The City of Savannah is considering a proposed Salvation Army transitional housing complex at 2305 Augusta Avenue, less than a half mile from The Weeping Time’s historical landmark.

The question is whether or not that land lyes on historic soil.

According to city records it does not, but a professional archeological survey will be completed by the city to be sure.

“We want our voices to be heard in West Savannah,” said Larry Gordon, Pastor at Solomon Temple Church. “We want to make sure we’re not sold again here in West Savannah,” he added.

Gordon and the West Savannah community says they’re afraid that their pleas not to build on the site are falling on deaf ears.

“Mr. Egin and the local level Salvation Army have overstepped their boundary to try to take our personal property,” said Gordon.

Solomon Temple Church of God in Christ is currently raising money in case they must seek out an expert, so that an accurate assessment of the property can be made.