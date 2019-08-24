West Nile virus detected in Glynn County mosquitos

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Health determined Friday that mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

The tests are routine and were collected from several areas throughout the Brookman area of Glynn County.

The health department says this is the first sample that tested positive this year for the virus.

Mosquitos can transfer the virus to humans by biting them, according to the health department. The bite can cause mild to serious illnesses.

The Coastal Health District says to take extra precautions. Mosquito Control Services will be spraying the area over the next few nights.

The Coastal Health District says to follow its advice:

Avoid dusk/dawn activities during the summer

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Cover exposed skin with DEET

Empty containers with standing water

Make sure doors and windows are in good repair

Coastal Health District says there have not been any cases of WNV in humans.