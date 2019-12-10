“We’re just all hurting.” Effingham High School friends remember airman killed in Pensacola

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) – High School friends of Cameron Walters gathered together Monday night as the nation continues to mourn the death of three sailors.

The 21-year-old was one of the airmen killed inside Naval Air Station Pensacola. Walters was gunned down outside the building he was guarding his first day on the job.

“I still can’t believe it honestly. We’re just all hurting,” said Faith Sherrod. Sherrod said their group of friends from Effingham County High School used to gather together every weekend. His friends told News 3, Cameron was always goofing around and full of energy.

“Anyone who knew Cameron, they loved him. He always made people laugh and smile. He’d walk into the room and instantly everyone’s face would light up because it was Cameron,” added Sherrod.

Another friend, Hunter Cannon, told News 3 that he has never met anyone else like Cameron. “There was never a dull moment around Cameron. That’s for sure. Never. You call Cameron when you’re ready to have a good time.”

Cameron’s father told the Associated Press his son was fresh on the job, having just passed the exam qualifying him to help secure buildings at Naval Air Station Pensacola when he was shot.

His friends said it brings them some comfort to know he died a hero, which is staying true to himself.

“He was like a brother to me and my boyfriend. He would always just be there for us if we were ever going through anything, and we tried to be there for him as he was going through basic training. We’re all just trying to come to peace with it, and it’s very hard.”

Authorities are investigating this crime on base as an act of terrorism.