‘We’re hurting’: Family of Statesboro homicide victim pleads for information

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a 32-year-old homicide victim is in need of help. They want to know how and why John Howard was shot multiple times last Thursday.

Statesboro Police detectives say getting closure for the family will be hard, but getting them answers may depend on the public.

“I can’t talk to him no more. I can’t hug him,” said Sherman Lewis, Howard’s mother. She describes her son as a smiling man of faith and the father of two young boys who are seven and nine-years-old.

“He was involved in their life and for them to take him from their daddy, they hurt. they hurt,” she said.

Statesboro Police say the boys’ father was shot multiple times in Blakewood Apartments at around 7:30 p.m.. Paramedics took him to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, but he did not make it.

“That’s one call I thought I’d never get,” said Lewis of the moment when she heard her son had been shot. “Someone calling me and telling me that my baby is gone.”

Pushing through tears, Lewis is asking for justice for her son, alongside Howard’s cousin and uncle, Michael Howard. He hopes a reward will help.

“I don’t have it, but I’m going to sacrifice a thousand dollars of my hard earned money to whoever can come up with the arrest of the gentleman who took my nephew’s life,” he said.

Police say they are making progress on the case but it could be up the public to close it.

“In every homicide case, the eye-witness testimony, the people that will come forward and talk to you, that’s what makes or breaks a case,” he said.

People with information should contact Det. James Winskey or Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or can submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov