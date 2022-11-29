SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Giving Tuesday—it comes after several days of record-breaking shopping after Thanksgiving despite high inflation.

Now, nonprofits are wondering whether they’ll get a piece of that pie.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 196 million shoppers were stopping in stores and hunting for online deals after the thanksgiving holiday – but after speaking to a local nonprofit on this Giving Tuesday that spending didn’t seem to translate to charities.

Park Place Outreach in Savannah provides services including – shelter for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth ages 11 – 21.

They rely heavily on monetary donations and say with inflation they didn’t expect many people to give.

It’s been a slower-than-usual year for the outreach center.

“As far as donations we are experiencing that trend and feeling that trend of just you know inflation and less donations,” said Adriana Tatum-Howard, Interim Executive Director of Park Place.

With individuals and families still feeling a pinch on their wallets because of higher prices nonprofits say gift cards can be a better alternative compared to spending more money on a single item this year.

Howard told WSAV News 3, “Because we serve older youth, more teenagers…teenagers are a bit more selective as far as what they like. Where they could use the gift cards for themselves…go shopping…buy Christmas gifts for their families and buy anything they need.”

Howard says even the smallest monetary donation can make a huge impact for their residents.

“A donation would actually go for a night…a bed night…Also go towards three meals per day for a child that is homeless. That is within our residential facility. Also help with transportation,”

We spoke with United Way of the Coastal Empire as well. They say overall they’ve seen a giving increase this year despite inflation