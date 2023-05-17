SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Popular culture teaches us to live life without regrets. We hear the phrase “no regrets” all the time, but this Wellness Wednesday we’re challenging that narrative and talking about why regret is actually good for you. Mary Jo Horton dives into why our culture has adopted a “no regrets” mentality and explains why regret and guilt can be useful for personal growth.

Exploring Regret

Defined as reviewing decisions and reflecting on them not being helpful

Tied to guilt which leads to healthy growth and accountability

Reflects on healthy self-esteem and not avoids critical judgment

Using Reflection in a Helpful Manner