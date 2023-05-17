SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Popular culture teaches us to live life without regrets. We hear the phrase “no regrets” all the time, but this Wellness Wednesday we’re challenging that narrative and talking about why regret is actually good for you. Mary Jo Horton dives into why our culture has adopted a “no regrets” mentality and explains why regret and guilt can be useful for personal growth.
Exploring Regret
- Defined as reviewing decisions and reflecting on them not being helpful
- Tied to guilt which leads to healthy growth and accountability
- Reflects on healthy self-esteem and not avoids critical judgment
Using Reflection in a Helpful Manner
- Resist the urge to deny feelings regarding past behaviors
- Using regret can help stay out of shame
- Reminders that all emotions are helpful and to be explored