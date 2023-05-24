SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A lot of people throw around the term OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, but many don’t truly understand what it is and the difficulties faced by those who really have it. Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health, says true OCD is debilitating and much more than just a need to be organized. Below are some of her points on defining OCD and managing it, whether you have it or you’re dealing with a loved one who does. You can watch our important conversation above.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder:

– Presents of significant obsession, compulsion or both

– These symptoms cause marked distress and impact of functioning

– Usually presents in early adulthood and can be a challenge throughout life

Treatment and Consideration for Loved Ones:

– Wellness and treatment are possible and effective

– A combination of medication and therapy are the most effective

– Loved ones are best served to resist urge to accommodate symptoms