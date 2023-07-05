SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A psychotic break is something we hear talked about, but few people truly understand what it is. It can be terrifying for those experiencing it and their loved ones who witness it.

It’s an important conversation that Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health, thinks we need to have this Wellness Wednesday. Below are Mary Jo’s points for discussion.

Understanding Psychotic Breaks

– Connected to: substances, underlying medical issues, extreme trauma or a thought disorder

– The presentation may be different dependent on the cause and challenging to diagnosis

– A person is likely to experience progressive symptoms over a period of time

– A person’s resolutions of the disorder may also take time and present in phases

Presentation and Intervention

– Often a person begins to behave in ways not align with their typical behavior

– They may start to isolate, become paranoid, or have some delusional thinking

– Interventions are difficult as a person may not be receptive

– Being supportive, and coming from concern are most effective strategies

– Recovery happens every day and hope is a powerful intervention