SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Therapy, in its many forms, can be tremendously helpful, but lately we’ve been hearing about people using the language of therapy to do more harm than good.

We’re talking about weaponizing “therapy speak” this Wellness Wednesday. Memorial Health’s Manager of Behavioral Health, Mary Jo Horton, explains when this becomes a problem.

Using therapy language as control

– Can be difficult to recognize as they appear knowledgeable

– Used to manipulate and bully rather than to connect

– Is very harmful as it doesn’t present as traditional abuse

Signs and strategies

– The person’s intent with language is most powerful to focus on

– Tuning into connection versus isolation and harm

– Remembering one’s values and worth – continue to connect with others

– Resist engaging in debate, or trying to appease them with change