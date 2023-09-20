SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – How much do you really know about trust? Not just trusting other people, but yourself as well?

Understanding what trust is and how to build and even repair it can have a major impact on every single relationship in your life.

This Wellness Wednesday, Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health Manager, Mary Jo Horton, walks us through understanding trust and how to build and repair it.

Understanding trust:

– The meaning is connected to: safety, honesty and reliability

– The trust we have in ourselves can require work and impacts all relationships

– Can be difficult to navigate when we have had negative experiences

– Lack of trust in ourselves and others is connected to intense loneliness

How to build and repair trust:

– When you have broken trust with yourself – the process of forgiveness is powerful

– Challenging yourself to be vulnerable is necessary in repairing trust

– Being able to remember that bonds can be strengthened over time is critical