SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Wellness Wednesday we want you to think about gratitude and the purpose it serves in your life. Many people may not realize the powerful connection between the practice of gratitude, and our mental health. Mary Jo Horton with Memorial Health gives us advice on how to rewire your brain to make gratitude a part of your daily routine.

Understanding Gratitude Practice:

Activities that help us recognize where we have joy

Provides context to the pain in our lives; doesn’t invalidate them

Most effective when our routine includes activities of gratitude

Has been shown to have a positive impact on physical health including sleep

Strategies for Practice:

Challenging yourself to match a complaint with an acknowledgment of joy

Reaching out and expressing appreciation for everyday people in our lives

Thanking ourselves when we care for ourselves or make tough choices

Listing what we accomplished in the day; not just a to-do list