SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Without fail, every Wellness Wednesday, Memorial Health’s Mary Jo Horton drops some life-changing knowledge on us. This week is no different as she helps us navigate the “myth of control.”

From the world around us to our own thoughts, Mary Jo says we have no control over any of it, but we can make choices about how to work through all of it. Below are her notes on control, but I encourage you to watch our full conversation.

Myth of control:

– Our brain attempts to control, which only increases distress

– We become anxious about how we want things to be

– We are unable to enjoy the unplanned or changes in plans

– It can prevent spontaneous engagement with others

– Our depressive symptoms increase as things unfold without our control

Strategies:

– Practicing radical acceptance of the lack of control of life

– Embracing emotions, thoughts and our life without judgment

– Developing healthy skills on navigating and going through life with awareness

– Embrace the feelings of liberation once control is not sought