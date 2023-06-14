SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Young Americans are facing a mental health crisis. Earlier this month, the U.S. Surgeon General told Congress that youth mental health is the defining health issue of our time. He said that one of the biggest factors fueling this crisis is social media.

Mary Jo Horton with Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health Department says social media can affect a teen’s development of self and relationships with others.

Below are some of her signs to look for if your teen is struggling because of social media, and ways to help them navigate through it. Also, if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or are in crisis you can call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Social Media and Teens

– Can affect development of self, and relationships with others

– Correlated to increases of depression, severe anxiety and eating disorders

– It’s a layered issue as social media is a part of our lives

Signs of Maladaptive Use of Social Media

– Teens being overly consumed with the opinions of others

– Significant distress when they don’t have positive feedback

– Withdrawing and avoiding of activities

– Acts of self-harm and talks of suicide

Strategies for Caregivers

– Modeling healthy use of social media is powerful

– Having open discussions about how your teen is internalizing feedback

– Set boundaries around the use of social media and stick to it

– Seek professional help if they are hurting themselves or stop functioning

To read the Surgeon General’s full advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health click here.