SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the first of November, and that means we are officially at the start of the holiday season.

It can be a time of great joy for some, but for many of us, this time of year can trigger depression.

Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health, helps us better understand the seasonal impact on depression.

Understanding the Seasonal Impact on Depression:

– It could be a sub-type of a depressive episode

– May be tied to what the season represents

– Important to explore what the change in mood is tied to

– May present differently to include anger and anxiety

Strategies for Navigating the Season and Mood

– Explore your patterns and reflect on the attached thinking

– Be gentle with yourself and create helpful expectations

– Remember the importance of routine and self-care

– Lean into traditions which support a healthy mood